Russian drones attack residential areas in Kropyvnytskyi
Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 23:39
Russian forces launched drones at residential areas of the city of Kropyvnytskyi on the evening of 19 March.
Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The enemy is attacking residential ‘microdistricts’ of the city. Novomykolaivka and Balashivka are under attack. Enemy UAVs are still in the air. I urge everyone not to panic and ensure maximum safety."
