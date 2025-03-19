All Sections
Russian drones attack residential areas in Kropyvnytskyi

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 19 March 2025, 23:39
Russian drones attack residential areas in Kropyvnytskyi
Loitering munitions. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces launched drones at residential areas of the city of Kropyvnytskyi on the evening of 19 March.

Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy is attacking residential ‘microdistricts’ of the city. Novomykolaivka and Balashivka are under attack. Enemy UAVs are still in the air. I urge everyone not to panic and ensure maximum safety."

