Russian drones attack residential areas in Kropyvnytskyi

Russian forces launched drones at residential areas of the city of Kropyvnytskyi on the evening of 19 March.

Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy is attacking residential ‘microdistricts’ of the city. Novomykolaivka and Balashivka are under attack. Enemy UAVs are still in the air. I urge everyone not to panic and ensure maximum safety."

