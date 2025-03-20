All Sections
Russia loses 1,400 soldiers on 19 March

Iryna BalachukThursday, 20 March 2025, 07:38
Russia loses 1,400 soldiers on 19 March
Ukrainian soldier with a shell. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian have lost 1,400 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 350 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 899,470 (+1,400) military personnel;
  • 10,377 (+13) tanks;
  • 21,561 (+38) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 24,747 (+43) artillery systems;
  • 1,322 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,110 (+3) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 29,895 (+179) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 41,094 (+91) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,780 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

