Russia loses 1,400 soldiers on 19 March
Thursday, 20 March 2025, 07:38
Russian have lost 1,400 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 350 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 899,470 (+1,400) military personnel;
- 10,377 (+13) tanks;
- 21,561 (+38) armoured combat vehicles;
- 24,747 (+43) artillery systems;
- 1,322 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,110 (+3) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 29,895 (+179) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 41,094 (+91) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,780 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
