Russians increase number of attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 155 times across the combat zone in the past 24 hours. Russian troops concentrated their efforts on the Pokrovsk front, where there were 47 clashes, up from 39 the day before.

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces mounted five unsuccessful attempts to advance near the settlements of Vovchansk and Dvorichna.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops launched six attacks yesterday. Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian soldiers carried out 15 attacks. They attempted to advance near the settlement of Yampolivka and towards Nove, Novomykhailivka and Zelena Dolyna.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack near the settlement of Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Minkivka and Novomarkove.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian troops 21 times near the settlements of Krymske, Toretsk, Dachne and Dyliivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 47 Russian assaults near the settlements of Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Kotlyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Oleksiivka, Valentynivka and Andriivka and towards Serhiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian attacks near the settlements of Pryvilne, Rozlyv, Burlatske and Kostiantynopil.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian defence forces successfully repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Novopil.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlement of Stepove and towards Lobkove and Shcherbaky.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled three Russian attacks.

On the Kursk front, Ukrainian troops have repelled 22 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. Russian forces launched 23 airstrikes, using 28 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 333 artillery bombardments, 12 of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict considerable losses on Russian troops in terms of both people and equipment, actively eroding Russia's offensive capability in the rear.

