All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia attacks Ukraine with 171 drones overnight: 75 destroyed by air defences, 63 fail to reach their targets

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 20 March 2025, 08:46
Russia attacks Ukraine with 171 drones overnight: 75 destroyed by air defences, 63 fail to reach their targets
A vehicle equipped with an anti-aircraft gun. Stock photo: Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs

Russian forces targeted Ukraine with 171 Shahed loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones on the night of 19-20 March. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 75 drones.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command on Telegram

Details: The Russians launched the drones from the areas of the Russian cities of Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk and from temporarily occupied Crimea.

Advertisement:

As of 08:30, Ukrainian air defence units have shot down 75 Shaheds and other types of loitering munitions in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

A further 63 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects).

The aerial attack has been repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces.

The Russian attack has affected Kirovohrad, Sumy and Donetsk oblasts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

air defenceRusso-Ukrainian wardrones
Advertisement:
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
White House pressured UK to criticise Zelenskyy for spat with Trump, Starmer says
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins bronze at 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships – video
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third consecutive day
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
All News
air defence
Russia attacks Ukraine with 145 drones and ballistic missiles after Trump-Putin talks on ceasefire
Russian attacks Ukraine with 137 drones: 127 did not reach their targets
Russia launches 174 UAVs on Ukraine: 90 drones downed, another 70 fail to reach their targets
RECENT NEWS
20:54
Zelenskyy on talks in Saudi Arabia: Discussion was quite beneficial
20:36
Explosion at police building in Odesa Oblast investigated as terrorist attack, 3 officers injured
20:23
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
19:38
Woman killed, another person injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
18:55
Russians kill two more people in Donetsk Oblast and leave another injured – photo
18:28
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
17:49
Ukraine and US begin talks in Riyadh
17:43
Trump envoy once again claims Putin is ready for peace and denies threat to Europe
15:41
updatedUkraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reports liberation of village of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast – video
15:31
Dutch and UK prime ministers coordinate next steps on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: