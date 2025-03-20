All Sections
Russian spy wanting to steal Ukrainian UAV technology detained in Odesa

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 20 March 2025, 11:05
The Russian spy. Photo: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a Russian spy from unrecognised Transnistria in Odesa. This spy has come to Ukraine to steal Ukrainian developments in the field of unmanned systems.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote from the Security Service: "The Security Service detained another agent of the Russian military intelligence service (better known as the GRU) near Odesa. The man was a resident of unrecognised Transnistria who was trying to obtain secret Ukrainian developments in the field of unmanned systems."

Details: According to the investigation, the man was tasked with recruiting a soldier of the Ukrainian defence forces who works with drones. In return for a monetary reward, he planned to use the soldier to obtain technical documentation on the latest strike and reconnaissance UAVs.

At all stages of the operation, the spy reported to his handler, the "deputy minister of defence of Transnistria", who cooperates with the Russian GRU.

 
The detainment of the spy
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine tracked the spy at the stage of entry into Ukraine. He posed as an entrepreneur who supposedly imported Ukrainian food products.

Law enforcement officers detained him red-handed when he was receiving a flash drive with classified data on Ukrainian drones.

According to the case file, the spy was going to transfer the information to Transnistria, where he planned to "set up the production of combat UAVs for Russia". During his arrest, two pistols were found on him and sent for examination.

The man was served with a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 1, Article 114 (espionage);
  • Part 1, Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons).   

The man is currently in custody. He faces 15 years of imprisonment and the seizure of property.

State Security Service of UkraineTransnistria
State Security Service of Ukraine
