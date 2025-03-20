The data obtained from a survey indicates that the majority of Ukrainians – 78% – do not support the withdrawal of the Armed Forces from territories temporarily occupied by Russia, as demanded by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: a survey by the sociological service of Razumkov Centre, conducted from 28 February to 6 March

Details: The survey found that only 8% of respondents (6% in the western and central oblasts, 10% in the eastern oblasts and 14% in the southern oblasts) would agree to the full withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Even more Ukrainians – 82% – oppose recognising Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, as well as Crimea and Sevastopol, as Russian territories in international agreements.

Only 5% of respondents support such recognition (2% in the west, 3% in the centre, 6% in the east and 15% in the south).

Additionally, 78% of Ukrainians oppose lifting Western sanctions on Russia, while only 7% support their removal.

A majority of 56% versus 22% also oppose enshrining Ukraine’s neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status in the Constitution to end the war.

For reference: The face-to-face survey was conducted from 28 February to 6 March in Ukrainian-controlled territories where no active hostilities were taking place.

A total of 2,018 respondents aged 18 and older participated. The theoretical margin of error does not exceed 2.3%. However, additional systematic deviations in the sample may result from the consequences of Russian aggression, including the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.



