Russians hit Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring people

Russian forces bombarded the town of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on 20 March. Early reports say that some people were injured.

Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration

Details: Honcharenko said that the Russians had hit the city in the morning. Early reports indicate that several people sustained injuries.

Quote: "We are confirming the aftermath. The threat has not passed, so stay in shelters!"

Background: On the afternoon of 25 February, the Russians attacked Kramatorsk, killing one and wounding 16 more people, including four children.



