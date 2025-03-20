Zelenskyy arrives in Norway

Jonas Gahr Støre and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Norway on 20 March.

Source: press service of the Norwegian government

Details: The aircraft carrying Zelenskyy landed on Thursday. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre is the host for the president’s visit.

Støre said he was very pleased to have the opportunity to welcome Zelenskyy to Norway. Norway is firmly committed to supporting Ukraine. The prime minister said that all parties in the Stortinget [Norwegian parliament – ed.] recently reached an agreement to increase funding for Ukraine.

It is noted that President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Støre will hold several meetings on 20 March.

Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, and Defence Minister Tore Sandvik will also take part in a working meeting with the Ukrainian president's delegation.

For security reasons, the details of the president's visit to Norway are not disclosed.

