Lithuanian president says it is definitely not Ukraine who makes ceasefire deal impossible

Ivanna KostinaThursday, 20 March 2025, 13:02
Lithuanian president says it is definitely not Ukraine who makes ceasefire deal impossible
Gitanas Nausėda. Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has said that by making unreasonable demands, Russia demonstrates its unwillingness to reach a truce with Ukraine.

Source: Nausėda upon the arrival at the EU summit in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Russia is raising unreasonable demands for Ukraine, and this clearly shows that Russia is unwilling to complete the deal and to achieve actually this ceasefire." 

Details: Nausėda said that Ukraine is doing everything possible and is very open. He stated that Ukraine had no conditions for the ceasefire and was ready to support it immediately.

"But the deal depends on both sides. If one side is positive and the other is not ready, it will be complicated. But then, at least, the US administration will see who is the ‘bad guy’, who is making the deal impossible, and this is surely not Ukraine," the Lithuanian president said.

Background: President of the European Council António Costa argues that a temporary halt in the war in Ukraine would just allow Russia to strengthen itself and launch another invasion, which would be a strategic mistake.

