Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district, injuring people, including child – photos

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 21 March 2025, 00:48
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district, injuring people, including child – photos
Burning building. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has published photos of the aftermath of the Russian strike on the Zaporizhzhia district on the night of 20-21 March and reported five people who had been injured, including a child. Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, later confirmed that six people had been injured.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Fedorov on Telegram

Details: The Russians attacked settlements in the Zaporizhzhia district with guided aerial bombs on the evening of 20 March.

The State Emergency Service reported that a 61-year-old man, three women aged 50, 54 and 55 and a child had been injured.

Cars and residential buildings caught fire over a total area of 700 sq m.

 
Firefighter extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Firefighters trying to extinguish the fire on the first floor
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
House on fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from State Emergency Service: "Emergency services were working at the scene. A total of 55 firefighters and nine fire appliances from the State Emergency Service were deployed."

Update: Fedorov reported on the morning of 21 March that six people had been injured, including a four-year-old boy.

Quote from Fedorov: "Aerial bombs destroyed two houses and damaged three others, as well as buildings on the territory of a dacha cooperative. Fires broke out at the scenes.

The people affected received all the necessary assistance. The aftermath of the attack is being addressed." [A dacha is a sort of a summer house, usually with a little plot of land where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries, or keep a garden; a cooperative dacha community is an association of individuals, each of whom has a dacha plot within the same territory – ed.]

Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian troops attack frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
Russia protracts talks, likely eyeing new battlefield advantages – ISW
Russians intensify activity in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: fighting for Piatykhatky and Mali Shcherbaky continues – DeepState
