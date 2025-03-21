All Sections
Russia has lost over 900,000 soldiers since February 2022

Iryna BalachukFriday, 21 March 2025, 07:12
Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,330 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 900,800.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 900,800 (+1,330) military personnel;
  • 10,394 (+17) tanks;
  • 21,589 (+28) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 24,848 (+101) artillery systems;
  • 1,324 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,111 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 30,080 (+185) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 41,259 (+165) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,782 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

