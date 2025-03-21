Russia has lost over 900,000 soldiers since February 2022
Friday, 21 March 2025, 07:12
Russia has lost 1,330 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 900,800.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 900,800 (+1,330) military personnel;
- 10,394 (+17) tanks;
- 21,589 (+28) armoured combat vehicles;
- 24,848 (+101) artillery systems;
- 1,324 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,111 (+1) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 30,080 (+185) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 41,259 (+165) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,782 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!