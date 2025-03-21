Over 50 combat clashes occur on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 166 times across the combat zone in the past 24 hours. Russian troops concentrated their efforts on the Pokrovsk, Toretsk and Lyman fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 21 March

Quote: "The enemy launched two missile strikes, using three missiles, and 90 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and populated areas yesterday [on 20 March], dropping 151 guided aerial bombs. The enemy also launched 6,449 artillery strikes, including 187 from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed about 3,000 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defence near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Mala Shapkivka, Hlyboke and Vovchansk nine times.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops launched eight attacks yesterday. Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Pishchane, Ivanivka, Kruhliakivka, Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian soldiers carried out 22 attacks. They attempted to advance near the settlements of Nove, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka, Kopanky and Nadiia.

On the Siversk front, the Russians mounted three attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians launched four attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Minkivka and Stupochky and towards Oleksandro-Shultyne and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian troops 25 times near the settlements of Dachne, Druzhba and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 53 Russian assaults near the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Oleksandropil, Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka and towards Muravka and Kotliarivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 Russian attacks near the settlements of Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, Kostiantynivka and Rozlyv.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Stepove.

On the Huliapole and Prydniprovske fronts, there were no combat clashes.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Ukrainian forces continue the operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Russian forces launched 18 airstrikes, using 27 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 363 artillery bombardments, four of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems. Ukrainian troops have repelled 18 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours.



