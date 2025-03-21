All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Over 50 combat clashes occur on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Stepan HaftkoFriday, 21 March 2025, 08:18
Over 50 combat clashes occur on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 166 times across the combat zone in the past 24 hours. Russian troops concentrated their efforts on the Pokrovsk, Toretsk and Lyman fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 21 March

Quote: "The enemy launched two missile strikes, using three missiles, and 90 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and populated areas yesterday [on 20 March], dropping 151 guided aerial bombs. The enemy also launched 6,449 artillery strikes, including 187 from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed about 3,000 kamikaze drones."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defence near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Mala Shapkivka, Hlyboke and Vovchansk nine times.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops launched eight attacks yesterday. Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Pishchane, Ivanivka, Kruhliakivka, Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian soldiers carried out 22 attacks. They attempted to advance near the settlements of Nove, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka, Kopanky and Nadiia.

Advertisement:

On the Siversk front, the Russians mounted three attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians launched four attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Minkivka and Stupochky and towards Oleksandro-Shultyne and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian troops 25 times near the settlements of Dachne, Druzhba and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 53 Russian assaults near the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Oleksandropil, Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka and towards Muravka and Kotliarivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 Russian attacks near the settlements of Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, Kostiantynivka and Rozlyv.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Stepove.

On the Huliapole and Prydniprovske fronts, there were no combat clashes.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Ukrainian forces continue the operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Russian forces launched 18 airstrikes, using 27 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 363 artillery bombardments, four of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems. Ukrainian troops have repelled 18 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours.  

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warGeneral Staffwar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy and Starmer say now is not time for lifting sanctions against Russia
Meeting of coalition of the willing to support Ukraine starts in Paris
Over two-thirds of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy – survey
Former Ukrainian MP fled Ukraine in vehicle marked as transporting fallen Ukrainian soldiers
Ukrainian railways resume online ticket sales after cyberattack
Russian attack on Dnipro: 3 people injured, businesses, high-rise buildings and over 60 cars damaged – photo
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russian drone attack on Odesa: large-scale fires break out, three people injured – photo, video
ISW: Putin wants to use peace talks to get concessions from Ukraine and US
UK discussed sending fighter jets to Ukraine – The Telegraph
RECENT NEWS
16:16
EXPLAINERWhat new challenges does Europe face, and how should Germany's new government address them?
16:15
Macron announces Franco-British mission to Ukraine to work on strengthening Ukraine's military
16:13
Zelenskyy invites coalition of willing representatives to Ukraine to develop work plan
16:09
Russian forces hit railway station in Kherson: damage reported
16:06
Zelenskyy: Russia gears up for new offensives on three Ukrainian regions
15:33
Zelenskyy and Starmer say now is not time for lifting sanctions against Russia
15:10
Russian forces attack Kherson: two dead, crew of medics injured – photo, video
14:52
Dnipro experienced one of largest Russian attacks on 26 March, says mayor
14:24
Russian Consulate General: Bathyscaphe with Russian tourists sank near Hurghada, Egypt
13:40
Over three years, 151 law offenders were extradited to Ukraine with National Police involvement
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: