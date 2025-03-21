All Sections
Russian Security Council secretary arrives in North Korea to meet with Kim Jong Un – Yonhap

Stepan HaftkoFriday, 21 March 2025, 09:19
Shoigu in North Korea. Photo: KCNA

Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, has arrived in North Korea, where he plans to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Source: South Korean agency Yonhap with reference to Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Quote from TASS: "Shoigu is expected to meet with Kim Jong Un and other North Korean officials after arriving in Pyongyang."

Details: As reported by Yonhap, the recent meetings between representatives of North Korea and Russia have taken place amid North Korea's military support for Moscow in its war against Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko visited North Korea. He held talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, during which they discussed organising "political contacts at the high and top levels".

Background:

  • Shoigu travelled to North Korea in July 2023, when he was Russian Minister of Defence, to arrange for the supply of weapons amid the Kremlin's difficulties in acquiring arms.
  • On 13 September, Shoigu visited  Pyongyang as Secretary of the Russian Security Council.
  • On 24 February, analysts from the Institute for the Study of War pointed out that Russia is increasingly relying on Iran and North Korea for support in its war against Ukraine.
  • On 27 February, South Korean intelligence reported that North Korea had sent additional troops to Russia's Kursk Oblast. The exact number of military personnel remains unknown.

RussiaNorth Korea
