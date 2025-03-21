Polish foreign minister says if Putin's concerned with aid to Ukraine, he should refuse aid from North Korea and Iran

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said that Russia should refuse military aid from North Korea and Iran if it is "concerned" about Western assistance to Ukraine during a possible truce.

Source: Sikorski on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Polish foreign minister spoke about Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's demand to "stop forced mobilisation in Ukraine and rearmament of the Armed Forces" for a ceasefire.

Advertisement:

In his opinion, if Russia is concerned about helping Ukraine, it could "take the lead" and refuse military aid from North Korea and Iran.

Quote: "If Russia is concerned about foreign military supplies during a proposed ceasefire with Ukraine it could take the lead by refusing deliveries of Iranian drones and North Korean artillery ammunition."

Background:

Advertisement:

It should be noted that several countries have already rejected Putin's demand. In particular, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron said they would continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

The same position was expressed in the UK.

US President Donald Trump said that during his phone conversation with Putin, they did not discuss the topic of assistance to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!