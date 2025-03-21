Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says Putin's decree ordering Ukrainians to leave is "null and void"

Ukraine considers Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin's latest decree, under which Ukrainian citizens who "do not have legal grounds to stay in Russia" have been ordered to leave, as "null and void".

Source: Heorhii Tykhyi, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, at a briefing in Kyiv on 21 March, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "On 20 March, we saw another Russian decree that envisages the forced expulsion of Ukrainian citizens who are in the temporarily occupied territories and in the territory of the Russian Federation without so-called legal grounds.

We believe that this act is null and void. It is the next step in Russia's campaign of discriminating against, persecuting and forcibly displacing Ukrainian citizens from their native land or forcing them to obtain foreigner status."

Details: Tykhyi stressed that Russia continues to systematically violate fundamental norms of international law, and that this decree is in breach of at least three international legal documents.

"We emphasise that these systematic deportations and persecution are part of Russia's policy of genocide against the Ukrainian people," the Foreign Ministry said.

Background:

Putin has signed a decree according to which "Ukrainian citizens illegally staying in Russia must leave by 10 September or be legalised".

The decree states that Ukrainians who have been fingerprinted and photographed will be released from administrative liability for violating the regime of residence in Russia if they go to the police to legalise their stay.

