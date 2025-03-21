All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says Putin's decree ordering Ukrainians to leave is "null and void"

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 21 March 2025, 14:41
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says Putin's decree ordering Ukrainians to leave is null and void
Heorhii Tykhyi. Photo: Tykhyi on Facebook

Ukraine considers Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin's latest decree, under which Ukrainian citizens who "do not have legal grounds to stay in Russia" have been ordered to leave, as "null and void".

Source: Heorhii Tykhyi, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, at a briefing in Kyiv on 21 March, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "On 20 March, we saw another Russian decree that envisages the forced expulsion of Ukrainian citizens who are in the temporarily occupied territories and in the territory of the Russian Federation without so-called legal grounds.

Advertisement:

We believe that this act is null and void. It is the next step in Russia's campaign of discriminating against, persecuting and forcibly displacing Ukrainian citizens from their native land or forcing them to obtain foreigner status."

Details: Tykhyi stressed that Russia continues to systematically violate fundamental norms of international law, and that this decree is in breach of at least three international legal documents.

"We emphasise that these systematic deportations and persecution are part of Russia's policy of genocide against the Ukrainian people," the Foreign Ministry said.

Advertisement:

Background

  • Putin has signed a decree according to which "Ukrainian citizens illegally staying in Russia must leave by 10 September or be legalised".
  • The decree states that Ukrainians who have been fingerprinted and photographed will be released from administrative liability for violating the regime of residence in Russia if they go to the police to legalise their stay.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Foreign Affairs MinistryRussiahuman rights
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy on Trump's envoy Witkoff: For Ukrainians, this person is from another planet
AP: France explores possibility of deploying peacekeepers along Dnipro River in Ukraine's centre
Zelenskyy: Russia gears up for new offensives on three Ukrainian regions
Zelenskyy and Starmer say now is not time for lifting sanctions against Russia
Meeting of coalition of the willing to support Ukraine starts in Paris
Over two-thirds of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy – survey
All News
Foreign Affairs Ministry
Kyiv denies Russian claims about Ukrainian "war crimes" in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Upcoming Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia to focus on ceasefire parameters, Kyiv says
Ukrainian and Hungarian foreign ministers agree to meet to discuss bilateral relations
RECENT NEWS
21:15
EXPLAINERHow Russia outmaneuvered US in Saudi Arabia talks and what comes next
20:52
Russia reacts to Armenia's EU accession law: "Sitting on two chairs won't work"
20:01
Germany announces new weapons supplies for Ukraine
19:54
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will share technologies with countries participating in "guarantee forces"
19:40
EU, Sweden and Germany to allocate €44m to support civil society in Ukraine
19:38
EXPLAINERWhat are Kyiv's red lines on frozen Russian assets?
19:24
Bulgaria proposes hosting Black Sea ceasefire monitoring centre
19:13
Ceasefire on Moscow's terms? How peace talks in Riyadh made US redraw its red lines on Ukraine
19:06
Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilian
18:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects reaction from US over Russian strikes on energy sector in Kherson
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: