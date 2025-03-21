All Sections
Car carrying two Russian officers explodes in Skadovsk, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reports

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 21 March 2025, 15:42
The destroyed car. Photo: DIU

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that a car carrying two Russian officers has been blown up in temporarily occupied Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast.

Source: DIU press service

Details: Around 20:40 on 20 March, a Nissan vehicle exploded on Myru Street in the temporarily occupied city of Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast.

There were two Russian army officers in the vehicle. It was reported that all that remained of the car was a heap of twisted metal.

 
The destroyed car
Photo: DIU

Quote: "Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds you – every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people will be met with just retribution."

