Car carrying two Russian officers explodes in Skadovsk, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reports

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that a car carrying two Russian officers has been blown up in temporarily occupied Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast.

Source: DIU press service

Details: Around 20:40 on 20 March, a Nissan vehicle exploded on Myru Street in the temporarily occupied city of Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast.

Advertisement:

There were two Russian army officers in the vehicle. It was reported that all that remained of the car was a heap of twisted metal.

The destroyed car Photo: DIU

Quote: "Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds you – every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people will be met with just retribution."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!