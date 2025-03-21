Car carrying two Russian officers explodes in Skadovsk, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reports
Friday, 21 March 2025, 15:42
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that a car carrying two Russian officers has been blown up in temporarily occupied Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast.
Source: DIU press service
Details: Around 20:40 on 20 March, a Nissan vehicle exploded on Myru Street in the temporarily occupied city of Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast.
Advertisement:
There were two Russian army officers in the vehicle. It was reported that all that remained of the car was a heap of twisted metal.
Quote: "Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds you – every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people will be met with just retribution."
