EU preparing €10 million support package for Ukraine's independent media

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 21 March 2025, 16:30
Katarína Mathernová. Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union is preparing a €10 million support package for independent media in Ukraine, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová has announced.

Source: Mathernová on Ukrainian Radio, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mathernová said that supporting independent media is one of the key areas of European assistance.

The ambassador stated that the EU is currently preparing a €10 million support package for independent media in Ukraine for this year, with €7 million to be provided through EU partners. She added that in May, the EU delegation would announce a €3 million competition for two areas.

Mathernová specified that one of these areas will focus on investigative journalism, while the other will support local and regional media.

Background:

  • Recently, funding for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty was cut due to US President Donald Trump's decision to reduce the budget of the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM).
  • Earlier, reports emerged about issues at Voice of America, where journalists were suspended, effectively halting the broadcaster’s operations.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that 83% of USAID programmes would be scaled back following a six-week review.

