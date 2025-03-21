All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians drop explosives from drone injuring two civilians in Kherson Oblast – photos

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 21 March 2025, 16:39
Russians drop explosives from drone injuring two civilians in Kherson Oblast – photos
The attacked car. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

The Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone in the village of Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, on 21 March, injuring a 36-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "As a result of the explosives being dropped on the vehicle, a 36-year-old man sustained an explosive injury, contusion and shrapnel wounds to his face, abdomen and legs. The injured man is being provided with medical assistance."

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Later, the Military Administration reported that another victim of the Russian attack was taken to hospital. The 45-year-old woman was diagnosed with explosive trauma, contusion, shrapnel wounds and traumatic amputations of her legs.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kherson Oblastdrones
Advertisement:
Ukrainian government receives new draft of mineral resources deal from US, calls it "working version"
New version of mineral deal with US may conflict with Ukraine's European integration aspirations
Trump crosses red lines: proposed minerals deal demands Ukraine repay all US aid with interest
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires break out and man injured
Zelenskyy on Trump's envoy Witkoff: For Ukrainians, this person is from another planet
AP: France explores possibility of deploying peacekeepers along Dnipro River in Ukraine's centre
All News
Kherson Oblast
Car carrying two Russian officers explodes in Skadovsk, Ukraine's intelligence reports – photos
Russian drone attacks Kherson Oblast resident, putting her in coma
Russians damage critical infrastructure facility in Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
12:16
Ukrainian government receives new draft of mineral resources deal from US, calls it "working version"
12:08
Italian PM sceptical about sending "reassurance force" to Ukraine
11:07
Two Russians and Belarusian win World Press Photo 2025 award – Ukrainian photographer community reacts
10:45
Russia destroys almost all infrastructure in Krasnopillia, Sumy Oblast, 150 people remain
10:14
New version of mineral deal with US may conflict with Ukraine's European integration aspirations
09:46
Trump crosses red lines: proposed minerals deal demands Ukraine repay all US aid with interest
09:18
Ukrainian air defence downs 89 Russian drones overnight, 51 more go off radar
08:20
Over 200 combat clashes on front line, with 68 Russian assaults repelled on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:13
Russians attack Odesa Oblast: fires break out, destruction recorded, one person injured – photo, video
07:53
Russians damage infrastructure facility and agricultural business in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: