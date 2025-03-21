Russians drop explosives from drone injuring two civilians in Kherson Oblast – photos
Friday, 21 March 2025, 16:39
The Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone in the village of Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, on 21 March, injuring a 36-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "As a result of the explosives being dropped on the vehicle, a 36-year-old man sustained an explosive injury, contusion and shrapnel wounds to his face, abdomen and legs. The injured man is being provided with medical assistance."
Advertisement:
Details: Later, the Military Administration reported that another victim of the Russian attack was taken to hospital. The 45-year-old woman was diagnosed with explosive trauma, contusion, shrapnel wounds and traumatic amputations of her legs.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!