Kyiv denies Russian claims about Ukrainian "war crimes" in Russia's Kursk Oblast

Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has dismissed as manipulations and falsehoods the claims spread by Russia regarding "atrocities and crimes" supposedly committed by Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Tykhyi at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday 21 March

Quote: "The Russian accusations of atrocities and crimes committed by Ukraine in Kursk Oblast are completely unfounded. Ukraine has always adhered to international humanitarian law, particularly in ensuring the humane treatment of civilians in conflict zones, and has not violated these principles."

Details: Tykhyi emphasised that Ukraine is fully aware of how Moscow fabricates this "evidence base" to make false accusations against Kyiv.

Quote: "All of this is false. The majority of local population and property in Kursk Oblast have been impacted by Russian bombardments, including targeted strikes. We understand and observe how Russia has frequently and purposefully attacked civilians, particularly villages, during this operation to falsely accuse Ukraine of crimes."

Background:

Earlier, Ukraine's General Staff reported that Russian artillery had shelled the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast in an attempt to discredit Ukraine, emphasising that Ukrainian forces were not involved.

The General Staff further stated that "the Russian Federation is intensifying its discrediting campaign against Ukraine" and that "the enemy has bolstered its planned destructive information operations with yet another provocation".

