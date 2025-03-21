All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with bombs and drone: 3 killed, 4 injured

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 21 March 2025, 19:23
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with bombs and drone: 3 killed, 4 injured
An ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops attacked the villages in Sumy Oblast using bombs and a drone, killing three people and injuring four.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote: "The data obtained during the investigation indicates that the occupiers dropped at least six guided aerial bombs  on the centre of the village of Krasnopillia in the Sumy district within an hour on 21 March 2025.

As of 18:45, three people have been killed, and two others wounded as a result of the enemy attack."

Details: Around 16:00, the Russians attacked a motorbike travelling through the settlement of Rozhkovychi in the Shostka district.

As a result, the 55-year-old driver and the 44-year-old passenger were injured.

Background: On 20 March, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on a residential building in the settlement of Krasnopillia, Sumy Oblast, killing two civilians.

