Russian warplanes strike Krasnopillia, Sumy Oblast, for second consecutive day: extensive damage reported – photo

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Krasnopillia. Photo: Ukraine's National Police in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces conducted yet another airstrike on the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast on the afternoon of Saturday, 22 March, leaving at least 10 residential buildings damaged.

Source: Ukraine's National Police in Sumy Oblast

Details: This marks the second consecutive day of Russian attacks on the village. Early reports suggest that there have been no civilian casualties so far.

Advertisement:



The aftermath of the Russian attack on the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast Photo: Ukraine's National Police in Sumy Oblast

Law enforcement officers have arrived at the scene, documenting the destruction and recording the facts of the war crime.

The police also remind the public that if anyone finds unexploded ordnance or its fragments, they should contact the police via the emergency line at 102. It is strictly prohibited to touch or move such items.

Background: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported a large-scale Russian attack and two deaths in Krasnopillia on the evening of 21 March.

Advertisement:

This news has been updated since publication.



Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

