Three civilians killed in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 March 2025, 19:09
The aftermath of the shelling of Pokrovsk, photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Three civilians were killed in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on Saturday 22 March.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Troops of the aggressor state attacked Pokrovsk yet again at 13:30 on 22 March 2025. A 41-year-old man has been killed in the street in a residential area.

In addition, a 66-year-old woman was injured while she was near her house. Her injuries proved fatal – she died during the evacuation from the scene."

Details: Information about the type of weapon used by Russian forces is being gathered.

Updated: At 18:50, Vadym Filashkin reported that 3 people were killed and another was injured as a result of a Russian attack on Pokrovsk.

In addition, a person was injured in Kramatorsk. In Rozlyv of Velyka Novosilka hromada, 2 people were injured in an FPV drone strike. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

