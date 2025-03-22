Number of people injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 16

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 21 March. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The number of people injured in a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on 21 March has risen to 16, and 3 people were killed.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 16.

Two more civilians have sought medical help – an 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital and a 52-year-old woman will undergo outpatient treatment."

Background: Earlier, Fedorov reported that the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 21 March had risen to 14, with three people killed, including a 17-year-old girl.

