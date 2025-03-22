All Sections
Number of people injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 14

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 March 2025, 16:28
Rubble removal in Zaporizhzhia on 21 March. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

The number of people injured in a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on 21 March has increased to 14. Three people, including a 17-year-old girl, were killed.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Fourteen people are known to have been injured so far. Residents continue to seek medical attention."

Details: Fedorov also noted that the deceased girl turned 17 in early March.

"The enemy ended the life of an entire family – parents and their daughter," he wrote.

The bombardment damaged at least 24 high-rise buildings and over 20 houses.

Background: Earlier reports indicated that 3 people had been killed and 12 others injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. At the time, it was reported that a 14-year-old girl was among the dead.

