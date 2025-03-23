All Sections
Kremlin raises enlistment bonuses to attract Russians to war – Ukrainian intelligence

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 March 2025, 14:32
Russian soldiers. Stock photo: Getty Images

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has learnt that Russia has increased financial bonuses for Russians who volunteer to join the war against Ukraine.

Source: DIU

Details: DIU reported that in some regions, the one-time enlistment payment has surpassed RUB 2 million (about US$23,600) since the start of the year, while recruits in Samara Oblast are being offered nearly RUB 4 million (about US$47,300).

Ukrainian intelligence interprets this as a sign of reluctance among Russians to join the war.

Quote: "The regular increase in financial bonuses is a forced step by the Kremlin, indicating difficulties in backfilling units.

It is becoming increasingly difficult for the aggressor state's authorities to find enough people willing to fight, even for substantial sums."

