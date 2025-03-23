All Sections
Russians kill two more people in Donetsk Oblast and leave another injured – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 March 2025, 18:55
Russians kill two more people in Donetsk Oblast and leave another injured – photo
The aftermath of the attack on Donetsk Oblast on 23 March. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Two people have been killed and one man injured as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on Sunday 23 March.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "On 23 March 2025, troops of the aggressor state launched an attack, likely using a Smerch multiple-launch rocket system, on the village of Donetske in the Mykolaivka hromada [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The strike hit near an apartment building. As a result of the attack, a 46-year-old man was killed at his place of residence.

Residential areas in the city of Pokrovsk once again came under fire from the Russian Armed Forces. During the attack, a 76-year-old pensioner was fatally injured while he was outside.

наслідки обстрілів Донеччини 23 березня, фото прокуратури
A 69-year-old local man also sustained injuries – he has been diagnosed with a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds."

Donetsk Oblastwar
Donetsk Oblast
