Russia loses 1,180 soldiers and 61 artillery systems over past day
Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 07:23
The Russians have lost 1,180 soldiers killed and wounded as well as 303 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 905,940 (+1,180) military personnel;
- 10,425 (+5) tanks;
- 21,670 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;
- 25,190 (+61) artillery systems;
- 1,341 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,117 (+0) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 30,759 (+118) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 41,824 (+98) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,785 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!