Russia loses 1,180 soldiers and 61 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 25 March 2025, 07:23
Russia loses 1,180 soldiers and 61 artillery systems over past day
Multiple-launch rocket system. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians have lost 1,180 soldiers killed and wounded as well as 303 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 905,940 (+1,180) military personnel;
  • 10,425 (+5) tanks;
  • 21,670 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 25,190 (+61) artillery systems;
  • 1,341 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,117 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 335 (+0) helicopters;
  • 30,759 (+118) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 41,824 (+98) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,785 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

