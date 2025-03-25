All Sections
Half of all combat clashes in past 24 hours took place near Pokrovsk and on Lyman front – Ukraine's General Staff

Stepan HaftkoTuesday, 25 March 2025, 08:23
Ukrainian troops. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 165 combat clashes took place on the front over the past day, with Russian forces actively attacking the Pokrovsk, Lyman, Toretsk and Novopavlivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 25 March

Quote: "Yesterday [24 March – ed.], the enemy launched 76 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, dropping 101 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians carried out 6,261 attacks, including 142 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and deployed 2,640 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian troops attempted to break through defences towards the town of Vovchansk three times.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched six attacks. Ukrainian forces repelled their assaults near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces launched 24 attacks, trying to break through the defence near the settlements of Kolodiazi, Yampolivka and towards the settlements of Stepove, Novomykhailivka, Nove and Zarichne.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled six offensive actions near the settlement of Bilohorivka and towards Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, five combat engagements occurred yesterday near the town of Chasiv Yar and towards the village of Dyliivka.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched 19 attacks near the city of Toretsk, as well as near the settlements of Dyliivka, Dachne and Krymske.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 53 Russian assaults near the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka and towards Pokrovsk, Kotliarivka, Bohdanivka and Oleksiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces carried out 19 attacks yesterday near the village of Kostiantynopil, as well as towards the settlements of Rozlyv and Vesele.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Novopil and towards Vilne Pole.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces made two unsuccessful attempts to break through towards Lobkove.

No combat clashes were recorded on the Prydniprovske front over the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

