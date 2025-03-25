All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Number of people injured in Russian attack on Sumy rises to 101 – photo

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 25 March 2025, 10:44
Number of people injured in Russian attack on Sumy rises to 101 – photo
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The number of people injured in the Russian missile strike on the city of Sumy on 24 March has risen to 101, including 23 children.

Source: Sumy City Council; Ukraine's State Emergency Service; Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "According to the latest information, 99 people have been injured: 76 adults and 23 children."

Advertisement:

Details: The aftermath of the Russian strike is still being dealt with.

 
Elimination of the aftermath of the Russian strike
Photo: State Emergency Service

Three locations have been set up at the scene where rescue workers, police, municipal services and volunteers from NGOs are providing assistance.

Updated: Later, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that 101 people had been injured in the attack.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Operational reports indicate that 101 people have been injured in the missile strike. 78 adults and 23 children sought medical assistance."

Details: Ukrainian authorities noted that 14 adults and 16 children are currently receiving treatment in hospital, with one adult and one child in a stable but serious condition.

Background: On the afternoon of 24 March, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the city of Sumy, damaging several apartment buildings and a school.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumymissile strike
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
All News
Sumy
Any diplomacy with Russia must be backed up by firepower and pressure, says Ukraine's foreign minister
Russia strikes central Sumy, injuring 88 people, including 17 children – video, photo
Russian drone crashes on hospital roof in Sumy Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: