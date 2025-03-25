Number of people injured in Russian attack on Sumy rises to 101 – photo
The number of people injured in the Russian missile strike on the city of Sumy on 24 March has risen to 101, including 23 children.
Source: Sumy City Council; Ukraine's State Emergency Service; Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "According to the latest information, 99 people have been injured: 76 adults and 23 children."
Details: The aftermath of the Russian strike is still being dealt with.
Three locations have been set up at the scene where rescue workers, police, municipal services and volunteers from NGOs are providing assistance.
Updated: Later, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that 101 people had been injured in the attack.
Quote: "Operational reports indicate that 101 people have been injured in the missile strike. 78 adults and 23 children sought medical assistance."
Details: Ukrainian authorities noted that 14 adults and 16 children are currently receiving treatment in hospital, with one adult and one child in a stable but serious condition.
Background: On the afternoon of 24 March, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the city of Sumy, damaging several apartment buildings and a school.
