Number of people injured in Russian attack on Sumy rises to 101 – photo

The number of people injured in the Russian missile strike on the city of Sumy on 24 March has risen to 101, including 23 children.

Source: Sumy City Council; Ukraine's State Emergency Service; Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "According to the latest information, 99 people have been injured: 76 adults and 23 children."

Advertisement:

Details: The aftermath of the Russian strike is still being dealt with.

Elimination of the aftermath of the Russian strike Photo: State Emergency Service

Three locations have been set up at the scene where rescue workers, police, municipal services and volunteers from NGOs are providing assistance.

Updated: Later, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that 101 people had been injured in the attack.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Operational reports indicate that 101 people have been injured in the missile strike. 78 adults and 23 children sought medical assistance."

Details: Ukrainian authorities noted that 14 adults and 16 children are currently receiving treatment in hospital, with one adult and one child in a stable but serious condition.

Background: On the afternoon of 24 March, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the city of Sumy, damaging several apartment buildings and a school.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!