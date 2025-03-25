Airports ignore Ryanair plans to resume flights after airspace reopens in Ukraine

Ryanair, one of the world's largest low-cost airlines, has developed a five-year plan to resume flights to Ukraine, but CEO Michael O’Leary says the airports the company has approached with the proposed deal are ignoring it.

Source: Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary at Logistics as a Driver of Economic Growth, a conference organised by the think tank We Build Ukraine

Details: O'Leary said the low-cost airline has drawn up an ambitious plan to resume flights in Ukraine as soon as the skies reopen and it becomes safe.

He said that according to the plan, Ryanair could fly 5 million passengers in Ukraine in the first year after the skies reopen and then increase that figure from 5 to 10 million passengers within five years.

Details: O'Leary said his airline submitted the five-year growth plan to Boryspil and Lviv airports over two years ago and he is disappointed that Ryanair has received no response.

Ryanair has aircraft at 90 European airports and could send some of them to Kyiv and Lviv. Their plan is to resume flights within six weeks of the airspace reopening, but in the absence of an agreement with the airports, flights to Ukraine are likely to start on a smaller scale – one million passengers in the first year.

Background:

Ryanair has prepared a plan to resume flights to Ukraine within four to six weeks of the war with Russia being suspended.

Viktor Mykyta, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, promised in an interview with Forbes to do everything possible to reopen Uzhhorod airport, but the military will make the final decision.

