All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Putin's spokesman: Kremlin will not disclose details of 12-hour talks with US

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 25 March 2025, 12:27
Putin's spokesman: Kremlin will not disclose details of 12-hour talks with US
Stock photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, has said there are no plans to share the content of the Russia-US talks held the day before in Riyadh, as they were of a technical nature.

Source: Russian Interfax news agency

Quote from Dmitry Peskov: "We are talking about technical discussions. These are negotiations with immersion in details, so the content of these negotiations will not be published. This should not be expected."

Advertisement:

Details: Peskov also said that reports on the talks have already been transmitted to the capitals and are being analysed.

Background:

  • Earlier on Tuesday 25 March, CBS News, citing its own sources, reported that the United States and Russia would make a joint statement following the talks in Saudi Arabia at 10:00 am.
  • The Russian and US delegations concluded their talks held on 24 March in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, where they focused on ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine. According to Russian propagandists, the meeting between Russia and the USA lasted 12 hours with breaks.  
  • Earlier, the Kremlin revealed that the focus of discussions with the US delegation in Saudi Arabia is the renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, from which Russia withdrew in 2023.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaUSA
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovers over US$17.8m embezzlement scheme at Defence Ministry
Terrorist attack at police station in Odesa Oblast: suspect in making explosives detained – photos
Russia drops almost 50 aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast over past day – Zelenskyy
Presidential race in Poland: anti-Ukrainian candidate loses support
Ukrainian law enforcers detain two Russian assets planning to blow up police station in Lviv – photos
Ukraine launches Ukraine2EU programme to support its European integration
All News
Russia
US and Russia to prepare joint statement on talks in Riyadh for 10:00, Kyiv time – CBS News
Russia loses 1,180 soldiers and 61 artillery systems over past day
White House expects "positive announcement" after US-Russia talks – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
17:05
White House expects Putin envoy's visit on 2 April, CBS News says
16:59
EXPLAINERWhat will hinder Ukraine from successfully closing the main cluster of EU accession talks
16:29
updatedRussians strike residential building in Kharkiv with drone: 4 people injured, child among them
15:42
Defence ministers of coalition of the willing to meet at NATO headquarters
14:41
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovers over US$17.8m embezzlement scheme at Defence Ministry
14:25
Terrorist attack at police station in Odesa Oblast: suspect in making explosives detained – photos
14:19
EXPLAINERHow the wanted Balkan separatist Dodik "surfaced" in Moscow and what he is negotiating
14:15
Ukraine still US$10bn short for 2025 recovery efforts, PM states
13:48
Ministry of Justice: Over 8,000 former convicts serve in Ukrainian Armed Forces
13:44
Billionaires with over US$100bn leave Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: