Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, has said there are no plans to share the content of the Russia-US talks held the day before in Riyadh, as they were of a technical nature.

Source: Russian Interfax news agency

Quote from Dmitry Peskov: "We are talking about technical discussions. These are negotiations with immersion in details, so the content of these negotiations will not be published. This should not be expected."

Details: Peskov also said that reports on the talks have already been transmitted to the capitals and are being analysed.

Background:

Earlier on Tuesday 25 March, CBS News, citing its own sources, reported that the United States and Russia would make a joint statement following the talks in Saudi Arabia at 10:00 am.

The Russian and US delegations concluded their talks held on 24 March in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, where they focused on ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine. According to Russian propagandists, the meeting between Russia and the USA lasted 12 hours with breaks.

Earlier, the Kremlin revealed that the focus of discussions with the US delegation in Saudi Arabia is the renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, from which Russia withdrew in 2023.

