All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Two thirds of Ukrainians oppose idea of elections during war

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 25 March 2025, 13:42

Two thirds of Ukrainians surveyed have expressed a negative attitude towards the idea of holding presidential or parliamentary elections before the end of the war.

Source: a poll conducted by the Razumkov Centre’s Sociological Service between 28 February and 6 March

Quote: "Only 22% of respondents have a positive attitude towards holding national elections in Ukraine (presidential or parliamentary) before the end of the war, while the majority (66%) are opposed to this idea.

Advertisement:

Citizens also predominantly oppose the idea of holding regular local elections before the end of the war in areas where the security situation would permit. Only 25% of respondents support this idea, while 63% are against it."

Details: The sociologists note that the negative attitude towards holding elections during wartime "is due to the fact that a relative majority (47%) of citizens believe such elections would divide Ukrainian society (only 11% believe they would unite it, and 28% think they would have no impact)".

A relative majority of citizens (49%) also believe that changing the government during the war would hinder Ukraine’s victory in the war with Russia, while only 13% think it would contribute to victory, and 20% believe it would have no effect.

Advertisement:

For reference: The poll was conducted face-to-face in government-controlled territories of Ukraine where active hostilities are not taking place. A total of 2,018 respondents aged 18 and over were surveyed. The theoretical margin of error does not exceed 2.3%. However, additional systematic deviations may be present due to the consequences of Russian aggression, including the forced displacement of millions of citizens.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ELECTIONSUkraine
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
All News
ELECTIONS
Zelenskyy: Elections will take place after the war ends and martial law is lifted
Zelenskyy's political opponents respond to reports of secret talks with Trump's team
Politico: Trump team holds secret talks with Zelenskyy's political opponents
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: