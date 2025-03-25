Two thirds of Ukrainians oppose idea of elections during war
Two thirds of Ukrainians surveyed have expressed a negative attitude towards the idea of holding presidential or parliamentary elections before the end of the war.
Source: a poll conducted by the Razumkov Centre’s Sociological Service between 28 February and 6 March
Quote: "Only 22% of respondents have a positive attitude towards holding national elections in Ukraine (presidential or parliamentary) before the end of the war, while the majority (66%) are opposed to this idea.
Citizens also predominantly oppose the idea of holding regular local elections before the end of the war in areas where the security situation would permit. Only 25% of respondents support this idea, while 63% are against it."
Details: The sociologists note that the negative attitude towards holding elections during wartime "is due to the fact that a relative majority (47%) of citizens believe such elections would divide Ukrainian society (only 11% believe they would unite it, and 28% think they would have no impact)".
A relative majority of citizens (49%) also believe that changing the government during the war would hinder Ukraine’s victory in the war with Russia, while only 13% think it would contribute to victory, and 20% believe it would have no effect.
For reference: The poll was conducted face-to-face in government-controlled territories of Ukraine where active hostilities are not taking place. A total of 2,018 respondents aged 18 and over were surveyed. The theoretical margin of error does not exceed 2.3%. However, additional systematic deviations may be present due to the consequences of Russian aggression, including the forced displacement of millions of citizens.
