Three-quarters of Ukrainians believe in Ukraine's victory, poll shows

A poll has found that 74% of Ukrainians believe Ukraine can win the war against Russia. Meanwhile, 30% of respondents consider victory to mean the complete expulsion of Russian forces from all Ukrainian territory, including Crimea and Donbas. The share of those confident in victory has declined by 9% since September 2024 and by 17.5% since August 2022.

Source: a poll conducted by the Razumkov Centre, a Ukrainian think tank, between 28 February and 6 March

Quote: "74% of respondents believe in Ukraine's victory in the war (56% of residents of the south, 67% of residents of the east, 79% of residents of the centre and 81.5% of residents of the west), 16% do not think so (11% in the west, 14% in the centre, 23% in the east and 24% in the south)."

Advertisement:

Details: Regarding what constitutes victory, 30% of those who believe in Ukraine’s success consider only the complete expulsion of Russian forces and the restoration of borders as of January 2014 to be a true victory.

For 17%, victory means the complete devastation of the Russian Armed Forces and the incitement of an uprising or the collapse of Russia.

A further 22% would consider victory to be the restoration of the status quo as of 23 February 2022, while 11% would see it as the expulsion of Russian troops from all Ukrainian territory except occupied Crimea.

Advertisement:

For 10%, the end of the war would be considered a victory, even if Russian forces remain in the territories seized after 24 February 2022.

The survey was conducted from 28 February to 6 March, with 2,018 respondents aged 18 and older interviewed face-to-face across all government-controlled regions of Ukraine. The theoretical margin of error does not exceed 2.3%. However, sociologists caution that additional systematic deviations may be present due to the impact of Russian aggression, particularly the forced displacement of millions of citizens.

Background: In September 2024, 83% of Ukrainians believed in Ukraine's victory, with 38% considering it to be the withdrawal of Russian troops from all Ukrainian territory and the restoration of the country's borders as of January 2014.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!