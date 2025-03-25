All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Three-quarters of Ukrainians believe in Ukraine's victory, poll shows

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 25 March 2025, 13:38
Three-quarters of Ukrainians believe in Ukraine's victory, poll shows
A Ukrainian multiple-launch rocket system. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

A poll has found that 74% of Ukrainians believe Ukraine can win the war against Russia. Meanwhile, 30% of respondents consider victory to mean the complete expulsion of Russian forces from all Ukrainian territory, including Crimea and Donbas. The share of those confident in victory has declined by 9% since September 2024 and by 17.5% since August 2022.

Source: a poll conducted by the Razumkov Centre, a Ukrainian think tank, between 28 February and 6 March

Quote: "74% of respondents believe in Ukraine's victory in the war (56% of residents of the south, 67% of residents of the east, 79% of residents of the centre and 81.5% of residents of the west), 16% do not think so (11% in the west, 14% in the centre, 23% in the east and 24% in the south)."

Advertisement:

Details: Regarding what constitutes victory, 30% of those who believe in Ukraine’s success consider only the complete expulsion of Russian forces and the restoration of borders as of January 2014 to be a true victory.

For 17%, victory means the complete devastation of the Russian Armed Forces and the incitement of an uprising or the collapse of Russia.

A further 22% would consider victory to be the restoration of the status quo as of 23 February 2022, while 11% would see it as the expulsion of Russian troops from all Ukrainian territory except occupied Crimea.

Advertisement:

For 10%, the end of the war would be considered a victory, even if Russian forces remain in the territories seized after 24 February 2022.

The survey was conducted from 28 February to 6 March, with 2,018 respondents aged 18 and older interviewed face-to-face across all government-controlled regions of Ukraine. The theoretical margin of error does not exceed 2.3%. However, sociologists caution that additional systematic deviations may be present due to the impact of Russian aggression, particularly the forced displacement of millions of citizens.

Background: In September 2024, 83% of Ukrainians believed in Ukraine's victory, with 38% considering it to be the withdrawal of Russian troops from all Ukrainian territory and the restoration of the country's borders as of January 2014.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Joint US-Russia statement following Riyadh meeting not adopted due to Ukraine's stance, Moscow claims
"We can't start the learning process because of you." How the occupiers have (dis)organised education for Ukrainian children in occupation
Ukraine's Security Service detains Russian agent who was adjusting fire on Ukrainian units in Kursk Oblast – photo
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: