US and Russia agree on truce in Black Sea and ban on strikes against energy facilities

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 25 March 2025, 17:35
Stock Photo: Getty Images

US and Russian delegations, following negotiations in Saudi Arabia on 24 March, have agreed to work towards a truce in the Black Sea and a ban on strikes against energy infrastructure.

Source: a White House statement following the meeting, as reported by European Pravda

The statement notes that both sides "have agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea."

Washington and Moscow also "agreed to develop measures" to implement the agreement "to ban strikes against energy facilities of Russia and Ukraine," the statement says.

Additionally, it contains assurances that the United States and Russia "will continue working toward achieving a durable and lasting peace".

Furthermore, the US "will continue facilitating negotiations between both sides to achieve a peaceful resolution, in line with the agreements made in Riyadh," the White House stated.

Background:

  • According to Russian propaganda media outlets, the Moscow-Washington meeting lasted 12 hours with breaks. 
  • The Kremlin stated that the primary focus of the discussions with the US delegation in Saudi Arabia was the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, from which Russia withdrew in 2023.
  • On Tuesday 25 March, the Ukrainian and American teams once again met in Saudi Arabia to discuss a potential truce between Kyiv and Moscow.

