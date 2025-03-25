All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

New round of Ukraine-US talks finished in Riyadh, media outlets report

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 25 March 2025, 12:28
New round of Ukraine-US talks finished in Riyadh, media outlets report
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

A new meeting between Ukrainian and US delegations on a potential ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow is ongoing in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday 25 March.

Source: multiple media outlets, including AFP, citing a source in the Ukrainian delegation, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A member of the Ukrainian delegation stated that Ukrainian and US officials were holding another round of talks in Riyadh on 25 March. They noted that work with the US side was still ongoing.

Advertisement:

Update at 12:12: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing sources familiar with the process, reported that the US and Ukrainian delegations had completed their second meeting in Saudi Arabia, the day after the meeting between the US and Russia.

Background:

  • On 24 March, media outlets, citing their sources, had reported that the US and Ukrainian delegations would hold another round of talks following the conclusion of a US-Russia meeting in Saudi Arabia.
  • That same day, the Russian and US delegations wrapped up negotiations in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, which focused on ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
  • The Kremlin had said that the core topic of discussions with the US delegation in Saudi Arabia was the potential renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which Russia exited in 2023.
  • Prior to this, on 23 March, US and Ukrainian delegations had also held talks in Riyadh.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAUkraineSaudi Arabiainternational relations
Advertisement:
Trump's new tariffs hit small island territories but spare Russia – Axios
Trump imposes reciprocal tariffs on all countries worldwide – CNBC
Russia attacks Kharkiv with drones for third time in one day, causing fires
Ukraine's intelligence: Russia intensifies information operation against Ukraine
Tu-22M3 bomber crashes in Russia's Irkutsk Oblast
US imposes sanctions on network supplying stolen Ukrainian grain to Houthis
All News
USA
US and Russia agree on truce in Black Sea and ban on strikes against energy facilities
Putin's spokesman: Kremlin will not disclose details of 12-hour talks with US
Poll reveals 82% of Ukrainians support continuing fight against Russia even without US support
RECENT NEWS
10:05
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
09:48
Trump imposes over 30% tariffs on four EU candidate countries
09:24
Ukrainian air defences destroy 28 Russian drones overnight, 7 fail to reach target
08:32
Trump's tariffs will hit millions of people hard, EU gears up to respond, says von der Leyen
08:15
Russian forces press on Pokrovsk front, 80 attacks repelled in 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
07:19
Russia loses 1,390 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past day
05:30
Trump's new tariffs hit small island territories but spare Russia – Axios
03:42
Putin's envoy meets with Witkoff in Washington – Reuters
00:49
Ukraine brings back 11 more children from occupied territories and Russia
00:30
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, injuring civilian and damaging residential buildings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: