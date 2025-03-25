New round of Ukraine-US talks finished in Riyadh, media outlets report

A new meeting between Ukrainian and US delegations on a potential ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow is ongoing in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday 25 March.

Source: multiple media outlets, including AFP, citing a source in the Ukrainian delegation, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A member of the Ukrainian delegation stated that Ukrainian and US officials were holding another round of talks in Riyadh on 25 March. They noted that work with the US side was still ongoing.

Advertisement:

Update at 12:12: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing sources familiar with the process, reported that the US and Ukrainian delegations had completed their second meeting in Saudi Arabia, the day after the meeting between the US and Russia.

Background:

On 24 March, media outlets, citing their sources, had reported that the US and Ukrainian delegations would hold another round of talks following the conclusion of a US-Russia meeting in Saudi Arabia.

That same day, the Russian and US delegations wrapped up negotiations in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, which focused on ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin had said that the core topic of discussions with the US delegation in Saudi Arabia was the potential renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which Russia exited in 2023.

Prior to this, on 23 March, US and Ukrainian delegations had also held talks in Riyadh.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!