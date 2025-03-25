All Sections
Russia maintains high missile production levels, Ukraine's intelligence says

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 25 March 2025, 17:55
Vadym Skibitskyi. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia currently maintains a high level of missile production, particularly for Kh-101, Kalibr and Iskander missiles.

Source: Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrinform

Details: When asked which types of missiles Russia is currently producing the most, Skibitskyi stated: "They are essentially... maintaining a high level of missile production. Which ones? Kh-101..., Kalibr – they are now replenishing their arsenals and stocks that were depleted during missile strikes."

Skibitskyi said that Russia is currently paying great attention to the production of Iskander missiles, primarily to achieve greater accuracy and destructive power.

Quote: "And no one has cancelled hypersonic missiles. Kinzhal, Zirkon – these are now their priority in production, as they consider them high-precision weapons."

