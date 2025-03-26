All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians launch large-scale attack on Kryvyi Rih: at least 15 explosions heard

Tetyana Oliynyk, Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 00:21
Russians launch large-scale attack on Kryvyi Rih: at least 15 explosions heard
Explosion. Photo: Svoi, a local Kryvyi Rih media outlet

Russian forces have conducted a large-scale attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. At least 15 explosions have been heard in the city.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih City Defence Council, on Telegram

Quote: "A large-scale Shahed drone attack. At least 15 explosions. We are fully aware of the situation, everyone is working on it. More detailed information will be provided after the all-clear. There are no drones in the sky as of now."

Advertisement:

Updated at 00:21: Vilkul reported that despite significant damage, there had been no casualties.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kryvyi Rihexplosionwar
Advertisement:
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
All News
Kryvyi Rih
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: fires break out, business, warehouses and cars damaged
Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: number of casualties rises to 14
Russia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 12 injured – photos
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: