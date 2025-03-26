Russians launch large-scale attack on Kryvyi Rih: at least 15 explosions heard

Russian forces have conducted a large-scale attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. At least 15 explosions have been heard in the city.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih City Defence Council, on Telegram

Quote: "A large-scale Shahed drone attack. At least 15 explosions. We are fully aware of the situation, everyone is working on it. More detailed information will be provided after the all-clear. There are no drones in the sky as of now."

Updated at 00:21: Vilkul reported that despite significant damage, there had been no casualties.

