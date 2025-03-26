All Sections
Ukrainians will fight with their bare hands if they have to – CIA director

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 02:03
Ukrainians will fight with their bare hands if they have to – CIA director
John Ratcliffe. Photo: Getty Images

CIA Director John Ratcliffe is convinced that Ukrainian troops will fight with their bare hands if they do not have conditions acceptable for a lasting peace.

Source: Ratcliffe during a hearing in the US Senate

Quote: "With regard to the Ukrainian resistance, the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian military have been underestimated for a period of several years now. And ultimately, from my reflections in observing, from an intelligence standpoint, I'm convinced that they will fight with their bare hands if they have to, if they don't have terms that are acceptable to an enduring peace."

Details: Ratcliffe stated that US President Donald Trump seeks to end the war on terms that will lead to lasting peace. The CIA has taken measures to support Trump's goal.

He said that Trump understands the danger posed by a Russian victory and emphasised that neither side would be able to achieve their maximalist goals in the event of successful talks.

Meanwhile, Ratcliffe noted that the Russian army has an advantage on the battlefield and is slowly advancing forward.

USAaid for Ukraine
