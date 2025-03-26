Russia launches drone attack on Sumy Oblast, damaging high-rise buildings and shops
Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 06:13
Russian drones struck the city of Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast in the early hours of 26 March, damaging residential buildings, shops and other urban infrastructure facilities.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Two high-rise buildings, four shops, an office building belonging to a business, several cars, outbuildings and kiosks in the market area were damaged in the strike by three drones."
Details: A fire also broke out in one of the outbuildings.
"Early reports indicate that there are no casualties," Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
