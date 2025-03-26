Russia launches drone attack on Sumy Oblast, damaging high-rise buildings and shops

Russian drones struck the city of Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast in the early hours of 26 March, damaging residential buildings, shops and other urban infrastructure facilities.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two high-rise buildings, four shops, an office building belonging to a business, several cars, outbuildings and kiosks in the market area were damaged in the strike by three drones."

Details: A fire also broke out in one of the outbuildings.

"Early reports indicate that there are no casualties," Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

