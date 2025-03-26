Russia loses 1,280 soldiers over past day
Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 07:53
The Russians have lost 1,280 soldiers killed and wounded as well as over 170 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 907,220 (+1,280) military personnel;
- 10,430 (+5) tanks;
- 21,685 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;
- 25,207 (+17) artillery systems;
- 1,341 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,117 (+0) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 30,818 (+59) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 41,901 (+77) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,786 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
