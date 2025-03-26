Russia attempts to push Ukrainians back from Pokrovsk, with 69 clashes occurring there over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

A total of 207 combat clashes took place on the front over the past day, with Russian forces actively attacking the Pokrovsk, Lyman, Toretsk and Kursk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 26 March

Quote: "Yesterday [25 March – ed.], the enemy launched 116 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, dropping 184 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians carried out over 5,500 attacks, including 159 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and deployed 2,233 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian troops attempted to break through defences near the settlements of Vovchansk and Tykhe and towards Kamianka four times.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched five attacks. Ukrainian forces repelled their assaults near the settlements of Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces launched 24 attacks, trying to break through the defence near the settlements of Yampolivka, Nadiia and Kopanka and towards the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Olhivka, Nove and Katerynivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled five offensive actions near the settlement of Verkhnokamianske and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, two combat engagements occurred towards the settlements of Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched 26 attacks near the city of Toretsk, as well as near the settlements of Dyliivka and Krymske.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 69 Russian assaults near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Kalynove, Oleksandropil, Zelene Pole, Lysivka, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Shevchenko, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka and Bohdanivka and towards Novoserhiivka, Malynivka and Kotliarivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces carried out 23 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Rozlyv, Dniproenerhiia and Kostiantynopil.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian attempt to advance near the village of Pryvilne.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces made nine attempts to break through near Kamianske and towards Lobkove and Stepove.

On the Prydniprovske front, one combat clash occurred over the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast continues. The Russians launched 19 airstrikes, dropping 23 aerial bombs, and 247 bombardments, including 7 from multiple-launch rocket systems. Ukrainian forces repelled 29 Russian assaults.

