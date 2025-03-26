All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians launch 117 drones on Ukraine overnight: 56 UAVs downed, 48 failed to reach their targets

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 26 March 2025, 09:06
Russians launch 117 drones on Ukraine overnight: 56 UAVs downed, 48 failed to reach their targets
Mobile fire group. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 117 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types on the night of 25-26 March. Air defence has managed to down 56 UAVs.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: As of 09:00, 56 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Ukraine's south, north, east and centre. 

Advertisement:

In addition, 48 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy oblasts came under attack.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesair defenceRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
All News
drones
Russian drones attack Cherkasy Oblast, causing fire at infrastructure facility
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: fires break out, business, warehouses and cars damaged
Russia launches drone attack on Sumy Oblast, damaging high-rise buildings and shops
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: