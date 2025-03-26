Russians launch 117 drones on Ukraine overnight: 56 UAVs downed, 48 failed to reach their targets

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 117 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types on the night of 25-26 March. Air defence has managed to down 56 UAVs.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: As of 09:00, 56 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Ukraine's south, north, east and centre.

In addition, 48 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy oblasts came under attack.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

