Landmine kills Russian propagandist from central TV channel, injures cameraman

Stepan HaftkoWednesday, 26 March 2025, 11:19
Landmine kills Russian propagandist from central TV channel, injures cameraman
Anna Prokofyeva. Photo: Prokofyeva on Telegram

Anna Prokofyeva, a propagandist from the Kremlin-aligned central Channel One, has been killed by a landmine in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, while her cameraman has sustained injuries.

Source: Channel One on Telegram

Quote: "Anna Prokofyeva, a military reporter for Channel One, has been killed while performing her professional duty."

Details: Russian media outlets report that Prokofyeva, who identified herself as a military reporter, was killed after stepping on a landmine in Belgorod Oblast. Dmitry Volkov, a cameraman from her film crew, was injured.

The Russians claimed that Prokofyeva had been killed by an "enemy landmine" and stated that she had been working for Channel One since 2023 as a military reporter covering the war against Ukraine.

Russo-Ukrainian warRussia
