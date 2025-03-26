Ukraine's Security Service detains two Russian assets who planned to plant explosives outside Ternopil enlistment office – photos

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has foiled a double terrorist attack which was planned by a civilian couple from Poltava Oblast who had been recruited by the Russian secret services. The Russian assets were detained as they were heading to the site of the planned attack – the military enlistment office in Ternopil – with explosives.

Source: SSU press service; Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote from the Prosecutor General’s Office: "The investigation has established that a civilian couple from Poltava Oblast, acting on the instructions and under the remote supervision of their ‘handler’, came to Ternopil to install explosive devices near the military enlistment office. They were to have received remuneration for doing this."

Detention of Russian agents Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Details: The suspects are reported to be two drug addicts from Poltava Oblast, a 42-year-old man and his 30-year-old partner, who had been looking for money for a fix on Telegram channels. After receiving instructions over the phone, they picked up the improvised explosive devices left for them from the storage rooms of a shop and brought them to a rented apartment.

Detention of Russian agents Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The plan was to place the remote-controlled devices under a parked car outside the military enlistment office and in a courtyard near the administrative building. The explosives placed under the car would have been detonated first, and the other explosives would then have been detonated when emergency services arrived at the scene.

The improvised explosives Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The SSU exposed the agents at the initial stage of their subversive activity. Once their crimes had been documented, both suspects were detained as they were on their way to the location of the planned terrorist attack with the explosives.

The suspects have been remanded in custody.

