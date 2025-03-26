New Russian assault on Toretsk turns into hunt for Ukrainian Armed Forces

Ukraine’s defence forces have foiled another Russian attempt to gain a foothold on the outskirts of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: press service of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, video of the 28th Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign

Details: Thanks to the joint efforts of the 28th, 93rd and 53rd brigades, another Russian attempt to enter and gain a foothold in the industrial zone on the outskirts of Toretsk was thwarted.

The group of Russian soldiers was detected on the approach by scouts from the Giurza unit of the 28th Brigade’s UAV battalion. After that, the Russians split up and the first three went to assault the building.

Closer to the building, the Russian assaulters were met with heavy fire from the infantrymen of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Brigade and the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh, who were directing the Giurza unit’s strikes. In addition, the Russians were prevented from regrouping by UAV bomb drops.

It is noted that as a result of an intense battle, the only living Russian soldier began to flee. But he didn’t get far – he was caught by a machine gun burst.

