A Russian drone has damaged a Kharkiv Oblast shelter for farm animals evacuated from Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Prosecutor General's Office

Details: Law enforcement officials reported that a Russian drone had attacked a shelter for evacuated animals at around 22:00 on 25 March, causing significant damage to its premises.

The shelter is home to horses, sheep, goats and pigs rescued from Avdiivka, Pokrovsk, Vovchansk, Kupiansk and other populated areas. The animals were not injured in the attack.

A Russian drone has damaged an animal shelter. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

A criminal proceeding has been opened over a war crime (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The pre-trial investigation is underway.

Background:

Notably, two goats, one of them pregnant, were recently killed at Feldman Ecopark due to a Russian bombardment.

In July 2024, a kangaroo escaped its stables in Lisne, Kharkiv Oblast, following a Russian attack on the ecopark. Two employees were injured in the incident.

