Over 150 combat clashes occur on battlefield since beginning of day, 53 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 26 March 2025, 17:30
Over 150 combat clashes occur on battlefield since beginning of day, 53 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
A Ukrainian soldier with a drone. Photo: General Staff

A total of 156 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield since the beginning of the day, with Russian troops launching 53 attacks on Ukrainian positions on the Pokrovsk front alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 26 March

Quote: "On the Pokrovsk front, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions 53 times today near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Vidrodzhennia, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoserhiivka and Preobrazhenka. Seven clashes are still ongoing."

Details: Combat clashes have also occurred on other fronts. On the Kharkiv front, the Russians launched two assault operations towards the city of Vovchansk. There were 3 attacks on the Kupiansk front, 5 on the Lyman front, 7 on the Siversk front, 3 on the Kramatorsk front, 15 on the Toretsk front, 17 on the Novopavlivka front, and 15 on the Huliaipole front. On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian attacks.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The General Staff reported that 19 combat clashes occurred there, with 2 still ongoing.

General Staffwar
