Macron announces new €2bn military aid package for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that Ukraine will receive €2 billion in military aid.

Source: Macron at a press conference in Paris on 26 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron stated that Ukraine's allies must now consider "the most immediate support" of its forces.

Advertisement:

"I would like to announce today an additional €2 billion in military support to Ukraine," he said, noting that the aid package must "meet the Ukrainian Armed Forces' priority needs".

Macron noted that the aid package includes anti-tank missiles, air defence systems, Mirage fighter jet missiles, "Mistral ground defence missiles" and VAB armoured vehicles, AMX-10RX.

"This includes ammunition, including remotely controlled ammunition. And this is also for equipment production in Ukraine, thanks to partnerships with our defence companies," he added.

Advertisement:

Background:

At the beginning of March, French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced that France intends to use a percentage of the frozen Russian assets to prepare a military aid package for Ukraine worth €195 million.

Zelenskyy arrived in France on Wednesday 26 March to prepare for the security summit on 27 March in Paris. This summit is a part of the coalition of the willing, which is focused on preparing the groundwork for a post-war settlement.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!