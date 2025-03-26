Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian battalion command post in Kursk Oblast, killing its commander

A map. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine's defence forces have destroyed a command and observation post of a battalion from the 9th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 18th Motorised Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces near the settlements of Viktorovka and Uspenovka in Kursk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Ukraine's defence forces successfully struck and destroyed a command and observation post of a battalion from the 9th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 18th Motorised Rifle Division near the settlements of Viktorovka and Uspenovka located on Russian territory."

Details: The General Staff added that a commander of the 1st Battalion of the 9th Motorised Rifle Regiment was among those killed.

