Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian battalion command post in Kursk Oblast, killing its commander

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 26 March 2025, 22:32
Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian battalion command post in Kursk Oblast, killing its commander
A map. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine's defence forces have destroyed a command and observation post of a battalion from the 9th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 18th Motorised Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces near the settlements of Viktorovka and Uspenovka in Kursk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Ukraine's defence forces successfully struck and destroyed a command and observation post of a battalion from the 9th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 18th Motorised Rifle Division near the settlements of Viktorovka and Uspenovka located on Russian territory."

Details: The General Staff added that a commander of the 1st Battalion of the 9th Motorised Rifle Regiment was among those killed.

