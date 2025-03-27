Repeated drone strike on Konotop: Russians attack scene where emergency workers were responding
Thursday, 27 March 2025, 02:07
A repeat drone strike occurred in the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast on the night of 26-27 March, targeting the location where emergency workers had been dealing with the aftermath of a previous attack.
Source: Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin; Kordon.Media news outlet
Details: Semenikhin reported that the repeat strike had hit the scene where emergency workers had been responding after the previous attack.
"A deliberate attempt to strike emergency and medical workers," the mayor stated.
One person was injured in the first attack.
