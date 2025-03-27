Repeated drone strike on Konotop: Russians attack scene where emergency workers were responding

A repeat drone strike occurred in the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast on the night of 26-27 March, targeting the location where emergency workers had been dealing with the aftermath of a previous attack.

Source: Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin; Kordon.Media news outlet

Details: Semenikhin reported that the repeat strike had hit the scene where emergency workers had been responding after the previous attack.

Advertisement:

"A deliberate attempt to strike emergency and medical workers," the mayor stated.

One person was injured in the first attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!